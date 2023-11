Sandeep Reddy Vanga's pan-India film Animal starring Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol in lead roles is all set to release in theatres on December 1. The makers launched the music of the film in Mumbai and the leading men Ranbir and Bobby were spotted at the event. Amid all the interactions, the two were seen talking about Raha Kapoor. BollywoodLife is now on WhatsApp. Click here to join for the latest Entertainment News. Also Read - Animal: KRK slams Rashmika Mandanna for her acting skills; makes fun of Katrina, Jacqueline's talent

Actor Bobby Deol said that Ranbir's daughter Raha is a cutie and she has grown up so much. He revealed that the shooting of Animal started when Raha was born and now she is 1 year old. Ranbir jumped between the conversations and was excited as he shared interesting deets about Raha. Ranbir said that Raha is responding now, she is locking eyes. He even said that she has started giving flying kisses. Ranbir is madly in love with his darling daughter Raha said that there is no greater joy in life. Ranbir recommended every one to have lots of children.

Ranbir appeared on Unstoppable with NBK to promote his film Animal with Rashmika Mandanna and director Sandeep Reddy Vanga wherein he revealed that he has got a new tattoo. Ranbir even revealed that he has got his daughter Raha's name inked on his collarbone. Well, Ranbir and Alia welcomed their daughter Raha in November 2022. The two have decided to not reveal their daughter's face in public.

In a chat with his fans, Ranbir said that he often shows Raha’s photos when he meets close ones. He even revealed that if he reveals Raha's pictures in the media then his wife Alia will kill him.