Animal is one movie all Ranbir Kapoor fans are excited for. We know that he is going to bring his A-game on for the movie. He always does so. Sandeep Reddy Vanga has said that he is the best actor in India right now. Ranbir Kapoor will be playing a gangster in the movie. Anil Kapoor is playing the role of his father. We know that the Brahmastra star follows a very strict diet and his workout schedule is something else altogether. Well, fans got a teaser of what his body would look like for Animal. And we can see that he is bulked up. Those forearms have reminded us of Sunny Deol's Dhaai Kilo Ka Haath. Also Read - John Wick Chapter 4 box office collection prediction: Keanu Reeves starrer expected to have an impressive run on day 1

Ranbir Kapoor was seen in Juhu. He got out of his car dressed in pink track pants and a grey sleeveless vest. The star had a head band. Ranbir Kapoor waved gently at the paparazzi. Take a look at his lethal biceps and forearms in the pics below... Also Read - Ranbir Kapoor reveals how he and Alia Bhatt take care of Raha, talk about sleepless nights making Kareena Kapoor Khan envious

Also Read - After Jeh’s toddler tantrums, Kareena Kapoor Khan reveals about elder son Taimur's bond with father Saif Ali Khan

Ranbir Kapoor did not look a year above 30 in Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. Dressed in swimming trunks, he flaunted his hot body as Shraddha Kapoor and he sizzled in the beaches of Spain. His trainer Shivoham had given fans a sneak peek of how hard he trained for the movie.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SHIVOHAAM (@shivohamofficial)

His coach said that his dedication is impeccable. Between striking a balance for his personal and professional life, Ranbir Kapoor does a body transformation for very film. Sandeep Reddy Vanga is known for his dramatic and intense movies. That poster look was enough for all Ranbir Kapoor fans!