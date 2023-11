Ranbir Kapoor's Animal trailer has dropped, and it is making fans go bonkers. Also, they are calling it a mad trailer. Sandeep Vanga has struck the right chord, and with Ranbir Kapoor in Animal, this film is going to bring him a different level of success at the box office. Ranbir often admitted that this is the one character of him he could never release. Ranbir as Balbir Singh is something that his fans could never imagine him doing. But once again, the actor proved his passion for acting. At the trailer launch of Animal, Ranbir got all candid and mentioned how he never got connected with this character and often asked Sandeep Vanga for a reference. BollywoodLife is now on WhatsApp. Click here to join for the latest Entertainment Also Read - Animal trailer: Gadar 2 star Sunny Deol cannot wait to see brother Bobby Deol in his brutal action role against Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir said," Whenever I met Sandeep Reddy Vanga, I always told him to give me a reference. I have never heard or felt like this. I think eventually subconsciously, I thought of my father; the way he used to speak, he was a very passionate and aggressive man." Also Read - Animal trailer: Alia Bhatt gives the biggest shoutout to Ranbir Kapoor film, proves she's a proud wifey [Watch video]

Later, he added that subconsciously, he was reminded of his father, Rishi Kapoor, while doing the film, and he called him a passionate and aggressive man. Ranbir Kapoor and Rishi Kapoor shared a strained relationship, and they weren't very close like buddies, but over the years they were very cordial with each other, and his loss has left a huge void. Also Read - Animal trailer: Ranbir Kapoor gives his career best; Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor impress with spectacular performances

Apart from the violence in the trailer, one thing that has touched the hearts of the audience is Ranbir's character, who is extremely protective of his father and considers him a super hero. Animal is the story of an unsaid bond between a father and son.