Ranbir Kapoor's movie Animal called for attention for reasons more than one. Firstly, it had Ranbir Kapoor playing the most fierce character that he has ever played in any movie. Further, a lot of criticism followed when Animal made it to the screens. A lot of people were of an opinion that the movie showcased extreme violence and bold scenes. It was also termed misogynist and a film that promoted toxic masculinity. However, at the box office, the film performed extremely well. It is one of the highest grossing movies of 2023. Over the candid interviews, Ranbir Kapoor has shared his experience of working on Animal. Also Read - Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda not in a rush to get married, couple happy with live-in

Ranbir Kapoor reveals how Alia Bhatt supported him while filming of Animal

In a video, Ranbir Kapoor revealed how Alia Bhatt reacted to all the violent and intimates scenes that were featured in Animal, as reported by Bollywoodshaadis.com. He stated that she supported him and that he really respects her as an artist. He revealed that he used to discuss every scene with Alia Bhatt and that she helped him with many scenes. He accepted that at times he would be scared as an actor thinking that this isn't sounding too wrong. But it was Alia Bhatt who said that it is fine and it is just a character. One of his quotes read, "I have never pushed the boundary so much as a character. I also try to portray goodness on screen. Is this fine? I think she has really played that barometer and said, 'Listen, it's fine, it's a character, it's a part. It's making sense. There is an idea and a thought behind it'. I think she has been a very strong support as long as this film is concerned." Also Read - Animal OTT release to get delayed? Co-producer moves court demanding stay on streaming Ranbir Kapoor's film for THIS reason

All about Animal

Animal is directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. It featured Bobby Deol as a dreaded villain Abrar. Anil Kapoor played the role of Ranbir Kapoor's father while Rashmika Mandanna played the role of his wife. Tripti Dimrii was also a part of Animal and her intimate scenes with Ranbir called for a lot of attention. Now, the film's sequel Animal Park is on the cards. The makers have already made the announcement but its shooting is yet to go on floors.