There is a lot of discussion around Sandeep Reddy Vanga's directorial venture Animal. Starring Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol and more, Animal has become one of the highest grossing films of the year 2023. Globally, it has crossed the mark of Rs 700 crore at the box office. While it is killing it at the box office, there is a lot of criticism that has followed. The makers of Animal are being slammed for its violent and bold content. Ranbir Kapoor's character is also being termed as misogynist in nature. Amidst all of this, it is Ram Gopal Varma who is praising Animal left, right and centre. Since days, he has been tweeting about Animal and calling it the greatest film made in recent times. He was the one who also connected Animal with The Godfather. Also Read - Animal success effect: Bobby Deol frenzy causes tiff between two major OTT platforms

Is Animal inspired from a character in The Godfather?

The Godfather series is among the best novel and films ever made and is hailed for all the cinema lovers. In a recent interview with News9Live, RGV spoke about why he felt that Ranbir Kapoor's character was inspired from Sonny Corleone's character from The Godfather. He was quoted saying, "I remember a line from the book, where Puzo describes Luca Brasi: ‘From 1935 to 1937, the name of Santino Corleone sent shockwaves through the underworld. Yet for sheer terror even he was eclipsed by the awesome man named Luca Brasi’. That kind of description was never there in Francis Ford Coppola’s film, but the Don was always scared of his son. And the way Sonny wants to kill all the five families when Don Corleone is attacked reminds me of Ranvijay in Animal." But his theory was debunked by director Sandeep Reddy Vanga. RGV revealed calling Sandeep Reddy Vanga asking him about Animal and Godfather's connection, to which, the director stated that he hasn't read a single Godfather book ever. Also Read - Animal box office collection day 10: Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna's film mints Rs 398 despite hate and controversy

In one of the tweets, RGV had mentioned about his theory linking Animal and The Godfather. Check out his tweet below:

I don’t know how many of u read godfather novel , because the film doesn’t do justice to Michael Corleone’s brother Sonny Corleone .. All directors since the last 50 years including me (in Sarkar ) modelled our heroes on Michael and @imvangasandeep is the first one who just… — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) December 6, 2023

Ram Gopal Varma also shared his disagreement with Swanand Kirkire's review of Animal. Ranbir Kapoor and Bobby Deol's film is making a lot of noise, indeed!