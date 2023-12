Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal has crossed the Rs 500 crore mark at the box office in just 7 days. The film is getting all the love and Ranbir Kapoor is praised for his amazing performance. He has given his best performance till date and it was a treat to watch him in a different avatar on-screen. Animal also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Tripti Dimri, Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor and others. The film has many bold scenes of Tripti and those have been going viral on the internet. A lot has been said about her bold scenes and she also has been trolled for it. However, many have loved the way she has performed in the film. She is now the new national crush of India. BollywoodLife is also on WhatsApp too. So, follow us for all the latest entertainment-related updates. Also Read - Animal: Sara Ali Khan was offered the role of Tripti Dimri in the Ranbir Kapoor starrer but was rejected; here's why

Speaking to Etimes, she spoke about the response she is getting for her performance. She said that she is thrilled with the response and it is beyond expectations. She further spoke about who is her crush from the Bollywood industry. It was being said that she has revealed Ranbir is her crush.

Tripti Dimri reveals who is her first crush

Now, the actress said that Shah Rukh Khan was her first crush and Ranbir is her second crush. She said that Ranbir is beautiful not just as an actor but as a human as well. She further added, "A lot of people say, you should not meet your idols. I'm glad I met my idol because I respect him even more now."

She said that till now she met Ranbir as an actor and always respected him. Tripti reveals she was nervous and Ranbir Kapoor did everything to make her feel comfortable. She recalled an incident when they were shooting for the confession scenes and she could not remember her lines.

She said that she usually does not forget her lines but that day she could not do it. She explained that nobody made her feel that they are in a hurry to finish the scene. Ranbir Kapoor was very sweet to ask and asked her how does she want to do this scene.

He asked if she wants his closeups or her closeup shots. Tripti said that his humble behaviour makes him special.