Ranbir Kapoor is gearing up for Animal. Sandeep Reddy Vanga has directed the movie which also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol and more celebs. The film was earlier scheduled to release in August 2023 but the upcoming new movie got delayed and is now releasing on 1st December. And ahead of its release, Ranbir's on-screen sister actress Anshul Chauhan has shared some impressive qualities about the actor.

Ranbir Kapoor's on-screen sister heaps praise on the Animal star

Anshul Chauhan who was last seen in Kangana Ranaut starrer Tejas. The actress has Animal next in which she plays his sister. In an interview, Anshul reveals that as actors sometimes they tend to zone out. However, Ranbir was very sweet and would nudge her in the back and remind and tell her things that she had been forgetting. She believes that it is a big thing to do since he is experienced and he is a star.

She adds that Ranbir Kapoor is always around to give cues to the actors. Even if he is not in the scene, he would still give cues to actors. Anshul shares he has not seen that happening much. She adds that Ranbir is always on set even if he is not shooting. "He's there behind the camera and giving cues to you with the same energy, as if he's in the scene. That's so amazing," she tells Etimes.

Animal movie details

Animal was earlier scheduled to clash with OMG 2 and Gadar 2. However, due to some production work, the movie got delayed. Animal has VFX included too. The movie has an ensemble cast. The pre-teaser and teaser both received amazing responses. However, the buzz is slowly diminishing. With just 20 days remaining for release, let's see how the buzz picks up.

The theme of Animal movie is very bloody. As per reports, the film is scheduled to release in 888 theatres. It will be released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada language. Apart from the cast mentioned, Animal also stars Tripti Dimri, Shakti Kapoor, Prem Chopra, and Suresh Oberoi, to name a few.