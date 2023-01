Bollywood's chocolate boy Ranbir Kapoor is all set to amaze its viewers with his next film Animal co-starring Rashmika Mandanna. The wait was finally over when the makers unveiled the first look of Animal. Filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga shared the poster of Animal featuring Ranbir Kapoor in the fierce role on his Twitter handle. He captioned the post as, 'Presenting you the first look of ANIMAL. HAPPY NEW YEAR PEOPLE'. In the picture, Ranbir can be seen wearing a blood-soaked white shirt and holding axe between his arms as he lights a cigarette. Ranbir's never-seen-before look left his fans and followers amazed. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Ranbir Kapoor has a bloodied look in the first poster of Animal, Ajith's Thunivu trailer gets fab response and more

Within no time, the poster of Animal went viral and fans flooded social media with mixed reactions. Few netizens compared Ranbir's look from Animal to KGF's bhai and . Also Read - Alia Bhatt shares picture of daughter Raha Kapoor's soft pink bedding; thanks 'maasi' for the lovely gift

Here's how netizens reacted to Animal poster -

It is 2023 and still, Telugu director is using Cigarettes for validating masculinity.. pity.. #Animal https://t.co/kXyIyVz5Uo — Abhishek Jain (@abhishekjain118) January 1, 2023

@imvangasandeep sir, with #Animal my expectation is not of a good, hit film. My expectation is to see the wildest Hindi film. Just give us what you promised. #Violence — shakunt joshipura (@sjoshipura) January 1, 2023

Hindi Actor with South Directors = Brutal Blood First Look #Jawan #Animal pic.twitter.com/8GF2Rvm1MT — ? 0 ? ? ? | ( Fan Account ) (@NasheSiChadGyi) December 31, 2022

#RanbirKapoor as #Animal is bollywoods answer to #Yash as Rocky in #KGF, people who doubt this must see how chaotic the director of animal has the skill to make the movie by seeing #KabirSingh — FAIZ FAZEL (@theFaizFazel) January 1, 2023

Animal will also star , and Triptii Dimri in main roles. Several pictures from the sets of the film have already gone viral. The movie has reportedly been filmed in Himachal Pradesh and Saif Ali Khan's Pataudi Palace. Also Read - Animal: Makers of Ranbir Kapoor-Rashmika Mandana starrer have a New Year's Eve gift for fans; leave netizens excited

On the work front, was last seen in 's and romanced his wife . He will be seen next in 's Tu Jhoothi Mai Makkaar with . Animal will be released in August 11, 2023.