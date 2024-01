Konkana Sen Sharma, the talented actress, recently collaborated with the charming Ranbir Kapoor for an advertisement. It's worth noting that the duo has previously worked together in the cult hit Wake Up Sid directed by Ayan Mukerji. The advertisement was based on the characters from the same movie, which made everyone nostalgic about it. In a recent interaction, Konkana Sen Sharma was asked about her views on Ranbir Kapoor's Animal, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. The actress expressed displeasure over the film and stated that Animal is not the kind of cinema she prefers to watch. Also Read - Following Animal success; Nawazuddin Siddiqui says he is 'hopeless' about Bollywood’s future

Animal: Konkana Sensharma on Ranbir Kapoor's film

Konkana Sensharma is a renowned filmmaker who is recognized for producing and directing movies that are rich in content. Her films offer an immersive cinematic experience with flawless storytelling and captivating characters. When asked about her Wake Up Sid co-star Ranbir Kapoor's latest film, Animal, the actress stated that she has no plans to watch it as it does not align with her preferred genre. Also Read - Neetu Kapoor called a ‘typical saas’ to Alia Bhatt after her comment on Raha Kapoor goes viral [Watch]

Konkana further explained that she has no objections to portraying violence or sex on-screen, as long as it is justified and fits the characters well, which she believes is not the case with the Ranbir Kapoor starrer. Moreover, she also made it clear that she is not in favor of movies that glorify violence in relationships. She asserted that such movies are not meant for her, and she would instead stick to watching movies like Mira Nair's Monsoon Wedding or The Namesake.

The actress said that he is aware of Sandeep Reddy Vanga's previous works and knows what he stands for which doesn't align with her thought process. She also explained that she was not drawn towards Animal by the reviews or any other factors.

Ranbir Kapoor and Konkona Sensharma to star in Wake Up Sid 2?

Ever since the release of the advertisement featuring renowned actors Ranbir Kapoor, Konkona Sensharma, and other actors from the classic film Wake Up Sid, fans have been clamoring all over social media for a sequel to Wake Up Sid 2. Those who have viewed the advertisement have been struck by the powerful on-screen chemistry between Ranbir and Konkana, which has successfully evoked nostalgia for the beloved characters of Sid and Ayesha.