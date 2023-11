Bollywood new movie Animal is just a couple of days away from its release. It stars Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor and more celebs in it. Sandeep Reddy Vanga has directed the new movie which looks dark to the core. The team of Animal has been promoting the same everywhere. They also visited the sets of Unstoppable with NBK. A promo of the show featuring Ranbir, Rashmika and Sandeep has grabbed attention. Also Read - Pushpa 2: Allu Arjun will astonish the audience says composer Devi Sri Prasad; shares exciting details

Ranbir Kapoor leaves Rashmika Mandanna blushing

As per the new promo of Untoppable with NBK, Nandmuri Balakrishna, the host at first has a hearty chat with the director of Animal, Sandeep Reddy Vanga. Then he invites Ranbir Kapoor on stage and sings his praises while welcoming him on stage. Ranbir also impresses NBK with one of his dialogues from his film called Legend. Later, during one of the games, Ranbir Kapoor asks NBK to ask Rashmika to pick the better hero between Ranbir and Vijay Deverakonda. There were two Sandeep Reddy Vanga movie posters, Arjun Reddy and Animal, displayed on the screen. Rashmika seemed speechless and was seen smiling and blushing but she did not take anyone's name. As per the promo, Rashmika was also called up Vijay Deverakonda. He picked up the phone and Rashmika was seen blushing throughout.

Watch the promo video of Unstoppable NBK here:



Watch the video of the Animal team in Dubai here:

Animal was earlier supposed to be released in August. The movie got delayed because of the VFX issues, as stated in reports. The film's pre-teaser and teaser received a thumping response. The songs have been liked by the fans too. However, not much promotional stuff is happening on Animal front in the city. Right now, the team of Animal is in Dubai for promotions. The buzz was high earlier and now seems to be faltering given how much buzz other movies are generating. Just today, a new song called Arjan Vailly was released online. Rashmika revealed that a lot of people had been requesting the song and hence, the makers decided to release it beforehand. Animal is releasing on 1st December in cinemas near you.