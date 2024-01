Animal movie released in December 2023. The film directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga had Ranbir Kapoor in leading role. Rashmi ka Mandanna played his lady love in the film. Their chemistry was much loved and appreciated by the fans. The movie was intense as there were a lot of emotions demonstrated through several scenes. Animal was termed to be violent and bold in nature. There was a scene in the film in which Rashmika Mandanna had to slap Ranbir Kapoor. In a latest interview, the actress spoke about the same and stated that the scene was taken in one shot. Also Read - Animal: Ranbir Kapoor was scared to do intimate scenes with Triptii Dimri; here's how Alia Bhatt supported him

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Rashmika Mandanna shared her shooting experience. She said that the reaction and scene wasn't predictable. It was Sandeep Reddy Vanga who took her to feel how a person in the situation would feel. Rashmika shared that she went blank while shooting the scene and she does not remember much. "Sandeep told me just to feel how a person in this situation would feel. I remember only this. I don't remember anything between the action and the cut. I just can't process it. My brain was just going blank," Rashmika said. Further, the actress mentioned that she was crying for real after the slap scene was shot. She went up to Ranbir Kapoor to ask if the shot was okay and whether he was okay. She praised the director and stated that she loved the scene because she realise the high of being an actor. She said, "People don't write sequences like this every time. I am so glad that I did this movie and this sequence. I was surprised with myself."

Animal made massive money at the box office. Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna's movie made around Rs 850 crore plus with its global box office collection. The movie also starred Bobby Deol, Triptii Dimri, Anil Kapoor and many more in pivotal roles. Now, fans are looking forward to Animal's OTT release. It is expected that the movie will start streaming on Netflix very soon. Plus, fans are also eagerly waiting for its part 2. Sandeep Reddy Vanga has announced that Animal Park is in the making.