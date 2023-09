Animal is right now the most anticipated film of Ranbir Kapoor along with Rashmika Mandanna, and the first poster of the star boy left the fans impressed. The makers are all set to release the teaser on RK’s birthday, which is September 28. And ahead of the teaser release, the makers dropped Rashmika Mandanna’s first look, and it has failed to impress the netizens. Rashmika Mandanna is seen wearing Indian attire and she is not looking directly into the camera, and it is speculated that the actress might be playing the role of a blind girl. While netizens have drastic reactions to Rashmika's first look and are claiming that looking at her as the leading lady in Animal has left them least interested to watch the film. Also Read - Ambani Ganpati 2023: Did Shraddha Kapoor fail to recognize Rashmika Mandanna leaving her embarrassed? [Watch Video]

One user commented on the official page of T series on Instagram where the makers shared the first look of Rashmika from Animal, " Rashmika dekhke movie dekhne ka mood mar gaya". Another user aclled her an overrated actor. One more user commented, "Rashmika ko dekhke lag raha hai manjulika ne possessed kiya hai". Meanwhile Pushpa 2 actress fans are going gaga over her look and are claiming it will break all the box office records. Also Read - Animal teaser to be out on THIS date; makers unveil Ranbir Kapoor's rugged look in announcement poster

Rashmika Mandanna replaced Parineeti Chopra in Animal opposite Ranbir Kapoor as owing to other professional commitments, Pari had to leave the film midway, reportedly, and this is when filmmaker Sandeep Vanga decided to have South Indian actress Rashmika Mandanna. Rashmika is a popular name in the down south, and talking about her Bollywood stints, she is yet to make a mark.

Rashmika's Bollywood debut Good Bye, along with Amitabh Bachchan, was a disappointment, while her second film Mission Majnu, starring Sidharth Malhotra too, didn't have an impact, and now all eyes are on the third Hindi film of Rashmika. But so far, the reactions to the first look are not positive, but one cannot judge the book by its cover. Animal is all about Ranbir Kapoor, and this is the first time you will ever see the actor in a negative role on the big screen.