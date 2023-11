Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna's highly anticipated film Animal is all set to release in theatres on December 1. The trailer of the film has kept fans hooked to the screens. The movie will star Ranbir, Rashmika, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol in the main roles. However, amid the excitement, Rashmika Mandanna will be seen essaying the role of Geetanjali, Arjun's (Ranbir Kapoor's) wife in the film is getting massively trolled for her dialogue delivery in the film. BollywoodLife is now on WhatsApp. Click here to join for the latest Entertainment News. Also Read - Animal: Ranbir Kapoor talks about his darling daughter Raha; says 'she is locking eyes and gives flying kisses'

The makers released the trailer of Animal and fans are in love with Ranbir's beast mode. Netizens are highly impressed with the storyline and performances of the cast in the film. But, Rashmika has been getting slammed for her struggle in conveying the required character. Also Read - Animal: KRK slams Rashmika Mandanna for her acting skills; makes fun of Katrina, Jacqueline's talent

Well, for the uninitiated a scene in Animal film is about an intense conversation between Arjun and Geetanjali. Rashmika's delivery left netizens confused with her unclear dialogue and gritted teeth. Rashmika's dialogue as Geetanjali was, 'Pyar joke nahi rog hai. I really wish he died that day'. Rashmika's dialogue has sparked discussions regarding the accent in the dialogue. Netizens have even pointed out Rashmika's lack of expressions while saying the dialogue. Also Read - Animal vs Sam Bahadur: Ranbir Kapoor defeats Vicky Kaushal before the big box office clash

A user wrote, 'Don’t be so rude; a picture cannot be irritating', while another said, 'Samajh bhi nahi aaya aur sunke bhi achha nahin laga'. Another user compared her to Golmaal's Tusshar Kapoor.

people hype rashmika how

such a pathetic acting and dialogue deliverypic.twitter.com/ZI9ZMczWkN — neha (@inlostworlld) November 23, 2023

Still wondering how did the director even approve of this shot ? How did it made into the final cut ? ?pic.twitter.com/H1ZJFN0lgn — ? (@_shrextra24) November 24, 2023

Samajh bhi nahi aaya aur sunke bhi achha nahin laga pic.twitter.com/NnskJKOJNh — Pulkit Kochar (@kocharpulkit) November 23, 2023