Alia Bhatt is the biggest cheerleader for her husband Ranbir Kapoor. Last night she made heads turn by wearing a tee that had a printed tee of Animal, and fans were raving this gesture of the actress. Alia was seen attending the special screening of Animal with her mother-in law Neetu Kapoor, her mom and sister, Soni Razdan and Shaheen Bhatt. Alia who watched Animal before the world was mind blown seeing her hubby's performance and the Jigra actress gave her verdict by calling it outstanding and ‘Khatarnaak’. Indeed, fans will agree with Alia. Ranbir Kapoor is mind-blowing in Animal, and he is all set to witness the biggest success of his career. Also Read - Sam Bahadur movie review: Katrina Kaif supports Vicky Kaushal in the clash with Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal; hails his performance

Watch the video of Alia Bhatt heaping praise on her husband Ranbir Kapoor’s animal.

#AliaBhatt is all praises for hubby #RanbirKapoor’s #AnimalTheMovie ? She calls it “khatarnaak” and “outstanding” ? We can’t wait to watch this on the big screens! ? Have you gotten your tickets yet? ? pic.twitter.com/JlxOP9xTwA — Take One Filmy (@TakeOneFilmy) November 30, 2023

The day the Animal trailer was dropped, Alia rooted for Ranbir Kapoor like no other and won the best wifey tag.Alia and Ranbir are head over heels in love with each other. The way they support each other personally and professionally is every bit remarkable, and big-time relationship goals. And after Raha came into their lives, the bond between Alia and Ranbir has only become even stronger.

Animal Box Office Collection Day 1

As per Sacnilk, Ranbir Kapoor has hit the right chord with the audience and got a masterstroke opening of Rs 60 crore on the day of its release. And with his bumper opening, Animal has defeated Pathaan, Tiger 3, and Gadar 2.