Ranbir Kapoor's latest release Animal has caught everyone's attention. The movie is making and breaking several records at the box office. It has turned out to be one of the highest grossing films ever. Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film received positive reviews from all. Ranbir Kapoor's fierce and daredevil avatar won him a lot of accolades. However, Animal movie has also let to a debate over how the 'alpha males' are portrayed in films. Poet and lyricist Swanand Kirkire recently shared his review of Animal and mentioned that the film is 'embarrassing' Indian cinema's history. Now, Ram Gopal Varma has come out in the defence of Animal. Also Read - Ranbir Kapoor's Animal was shot in Pataudi palace, did you know these other celeb homes also turned into sets for films?

BollywoodLife is now on WhatsApp. Click and join to get the latest Entertainment News. Also Read - Animal: Throwback of Ranbir Kapoor wanting to avoid misogynistic films because of his 'value system' goes viral; netizens in splits

Taking to social media, Ram Gopal Varma defended Ranbir Kapoor's new movie and stated that it will determine the future of Indian cinema and is not embarrassing. Swanand Kirkire said, "A film is making a lot of money and the glorious history of Indian cinema is being embarrassed. In my understanding, this film will determine the future of Indian cinema afresh, in a different, terrible and dangerous direction." Over this, RGV reverted and wrote, Animal is "pathbreaking , terrific and extremely honest direction ." Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan new movie Dunki BEATS Ranbir Kapoor's Animal; here's how

Trending Now

Check out his tweet below:

Swanand kirkire said “ Ranbir's dialogue in ANIMAL in which he defines alpha male and says that those men who are not able to become alpha, they become poets to get the pleasure of all women and start making promises of breaking the moon and stars. I am a poet! I do poetry to… — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) December 6, 2023

Earlier Ram Gopal Varma had reviewed Animal and he appeared so mind blown that he wanted to lick Ranbir Kapoor and Sandeep Reddy Vanga's shoes. He even compared Ranbir Kapoor's performance with that of Leonardo DiCaprio from Wolf of Wall Street. But there was one scene in the film that RGV did not like. It was when Ranbir Kapoor's character asks a girl to lick his shoes.

Check out Animal public review below:

Talking about Animal's box office collection, the movie has made around Rs 425 crore at the box office with worldwide collection. These numbers have been registered in simply four days of its release.