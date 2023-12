Animal is turning out to be a monstrous hit at the box office. People are praising Ranbir Kapoor's performance to the skies. But filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga is getting mixed reactions. Many feel he has made a film which is an unabashed celebration of toxic masculinity. They feel it can have a terrible consequence on Indian society. However, people are loving the movie for its intensity, action and performances. Ridhi Dogra has praised the movie on X (formerly Twitter). She said that people who feel triggered should not watch the film at all. Ridhi Dogra has been part of projects that have great parts written for women. Also Read - Animal: Ranbir Kapoor's costar Tripti Dimri reveals THIS superstar was her first crush

She got a lot of backlash from people. Some said that they thought she was someone who was all about conscientious cinema and even trolled her for begging for work from Ranbir Kapoor. This is how the actress reacted. Also Read - Animal: Was Sara Ali Khan offered the role played by Tripti Dimri in the Ranbir Kapoor starrer?

Tripping on this ! What a film. Anyone who feels triggered, should respect their feelings and not watch the film. Coz this film has deeper meanings about attachments & consequences and a triggered heart won’t be able to take it. But ? #theanimal loved it all @imvangasandeep https://t.co/Srj0BHiQX6 — Ridhi Dogra (@iRidhiDogra) December 7, 2023

Tripping on this ! What a film. Anyone who feels triggered, should respect their feelings and not watch the film. Coz this film has deeper meanings about attachments & consequences and a triggered heart won’t be able to take it. But ? #theanimal loved it all @imvangasandeep https://t.co/Srj0BHiQX6 — Ridhi Dogra (@iRidhiDogra) December 7, 2023

Tripping on this ! What a film. Anyone who feels triggered, should respect their feelings and not watch the film. Coz this film has deeper meanings about attachments & consequences and a triggered heart won’t be able to take it. But ? #theanimal loved it all @imvangasandeep https://t.co/Srj0BHiQX6 — Ridhi Dogra (@iRidhiDogra) December 7, 2023

Tripping on this ! What a film. Anyone who feels triggered, should respect their feelings and not watch the film. Coz this film has deeper meanings about attachments & consequences and a triggered heart won’t be able to take it. But ? #theanimal loved it all @imvangasandeep https://t.co/Srj0BHiQX6 — Ridhi Dogra (@iRidhiDogra) December 7, 2023

Someone trying to show the roots of a masculine pattern is to be appreciated. His films show that. This one more than the last. I Used to get triggered till some years ago. But understood the point of raising our voice is by living it not doing couch activism #theanimal — Ridhi Dogra (@iRidhiDogra) December 7, 2023

We can see that Ridhi Dogra has the take of a true film buff here. She says that while she might not be a part of such films she feels every director has his own creative liberty. She also said that Sandeep Reddy Vanga should how men are told to mask their emotions under a garb of toxic masculinity. Also Read - Animal box office worldwide collection: Ranbir Kapoor new movie enters the glorious Rs 500 crore club in just 6 days