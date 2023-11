Rashmika Mandanna faced a lot of criticism for her unclear dialogues in the Animal trailer with Ranbir Kapoor. In one of the emotional scenes in the trailer, Rashmika Mandanna clinches her teeth in anger and speaks to Ranbir, which has gone viral, and netizens are comparing that scene of Rashmika with Golmaal actor Tusshar Kapoor. However, Sandeep Reddy Vanga has come to his actress's defence and explains the reason behind why Rashmika speaks in a way in the trailer. Also Read - Animal first movie review out: Ranbir Kapoor starrer is a masterpiece with lots of interesting twists and turns

Still wondering how did the director even approve of this shot ? How did it made into the final cut ? ?pic.twitter.com/H1ZJFN0lgn — ? (@_shrextra24) November 24, 2023

BollywoodLife is now on WhatsApp. Click here to join for the latest Entertainment News. Also Read - After Animal, Sandeep Reddy Vanga and Ranbir Kapoor to explore more darkness in films? Director makes big reveal

Sandeep Reddy Vanga, in his interview, speaks about the viral dialogue of Rashmika that has brought the actress immense trolling. "Rashmika Mandanna was supposed to speak in a particular way because it is a very emotional scene. I knew there would be a certain reaction to it. When someone is feeling a certain emotion, they speak with their teeth clenched. I think keeping it in the trailer has only given it multiple views. When you see it as part of the larger scene in the movie, it will make more sense.” Also Read - Animal box office collection day 1 prediction: Ranbir Kapoor film to overtake Tiger 3 at ticket windows?

Trending Now

Talking about the scene that is getting trolled is where Rashmika angrily talks about Ranbir's crazy love for his father and says, "I wish he died that day'. The netizens claim that the dialogue was unclear, and they had to watch the trailer several times to only understand what Rashmika was trying to say. Earlier, Parineeti Chopra was the leading lady in the film, and she walked out with significant dating issues. Animal is slated to release tomorrow, which is December 1, 2023.

Total 250,000 tickets are sold till Wednesday. And today more 40-50 thousand tickets will be sold. So approx 3Lakhs tickets will be sold in advance on 3 Multiplex chains Pvr+Inox+Cinep for Day1!

Pls note, #Tiger3 advance - 3.15 lakhs tickets were sold.#Jawan advance - 5.57 lakhs… — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) November 30, 2023

Animal movie first review out

Ranbir Kapoor's film Animal's first review is out, and it is being called a master piece. The first-day collection of animals is predicted to be around Rs 40 crore.