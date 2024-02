Animal movie starring Ranbir Kapoor received a lot of criticism. Though the movie worked wonders at the box office, a lot of people were of an opinion that the film promoted toxic masculinity. Amidst the criticism, Javed Akhtar's statement went viral. At an event, the veteran writer said that it is dangerous for films that have dialogues with man asking a girl to lick his shoe turning out to be super hit. Though it did not name the film, it was associated to Animal. The statement did not go down well with Sandeep Reddy Vanga and it received a strong reaction. Now, in a recent interview, Sandeep Reddy Vanga has once again reacted to Javed Akhtar's comment. Also Read - Animal maker Sandeep Reddy Vanga reveals why he wouldn't have cast Ranbir Kapoor in Kabir Singh

In an interview with Siddharth Kannan, Sandeep Reddy Vanga stated that he felts bad with the statement. He stated that it was quite clear that Javed Akhtar had not the entire film Animal and the comment was made. He also questioned why aren't the people who are throwing stones on an art piece checking their surroundings first. Also Read - Animal Park: Kabir Singh and Ranvijay to come together in the film? Shahid Kapoor reacts

Sandeep Reddy Vanga's shocking comment on Mirzapur

Sandeep Reddy Vanga then went on to comment about Mirzapur that was produced by Farhan Akhtar. He said the series has a lot of foul language. His quote read, "Why didn’t he tell the same thing to Farhan Akhtar when he was producing Mirzapur. Duniya bhar ke gaali Mirzapur ek show mai hai and I haven’t watched the whole show. When the show was translated to Telugu, if you watch that, then you will feel like puking. Why is he not checking his son’s work?"

Apart from Javed Akhtar, a lot of other celebs like Konkona Sen Sharma and many more had commented against Animal.

All about Animal and Animal Park

Despite all of it, Animal made more than Rs 850 crore at the box office. Now, the movie is streaming on Netflix. It has broken all the records set by any Bollywood movie as it has recorded all time high viewership for an Indian film. Now, fans who have loved Ranbir Kapoor's Animal are waiting for its sequel Animal Park. Animal starred Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, Triptii Dimri and others.