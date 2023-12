Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna's Animal created storm at the box office. People not only loved the movie but called it the best film of 2023. Be it Aamir Khan's Dangal, Ranveer Singh's Padmaavat or Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan and Pathaan the movie managed to defeat the box office collection of these blockbusters in some way. However, unlike audience, film critics didn't love the movie at all. They slammed director Sandeep Reddy Vanga for glorifying misogynistic approach and violence. In a recent interview, Sandeep has hit back at all the film critics who slammed his film.

Sandeep Reddy Vanga feels film critics hold personal grudges against him

Sandeep Reddy Vanga who came in limelight in Hindi film industry with Shahid Kapoor starrer Kabir Singh knew that Animal will be bashed more than his previous film. The director mentioned that he already informed about this to lead actor Ranbir Kapoor. While he is unfazed most of the time by the criticism, he does get bothered by it beyond a point. The director mentioned how films cannot be made by keeping morality in mind. Sandeep said if morality is so important in cinema it's better to make cartoons. Also Read - Hollywood Vs Bollywood box office 2024: After films like Jawan, Pathaan, Animal, here's how desi films will rule the world in the New Year

Vanga stated he knows that film critics who bashes his films certainly holds some sort of personal grudge against him. He called those critics as uneducated and illtreate people with low IQ's. Sandeep stated that film critics are saying how the movie is making women uncomfortable, school children are running away from theatres in mid of the film. He shared the movie has already been give an A certificate then why do school kids and others who are not comfortable with his cinema are going to theatres to watch his films. He concluded by saying he will continue making films the way he wants without taking any consideration what film critics think. Also Read - Triptii Dimri or Rashmika Mandanna, who stole the limelight? This Animal actor gives his verdict

Will Animal be able to touch the 900-crore mark?

Animal has already crossed 800 crore globally at the box office. However, it is highly unlikely that the Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial will touch the 900-crore mark. On 21st December, Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki will release in theatres following Prabhas Salaar which will release on December 22, 2023, post that the fate of Animal running in theatres is minimal.