Animal is the movie that everyone is talking about on social media. The film's trailer has got a superb response from masses and classes. It looks like a movie packed with drama, emotion and some unhinged violence. In fact, the character of Ranbir Kapoor has a madness, which has made people very curious about the movie. And people are talking about the banger BGM and violence in the film, which looks quite hypnotic. Amidst this, an old interview of Sandeep Reddy Vanga is going viral. The filmmaker who is known to be quite opinionated had sworn to make a truly violent film for this reason. This is what he had said to Anupama Chopra.

Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Kabir Singh was slammed for its misogyny. Many felt that the character of Preeti (Kiara Advani) was a doormat, and Kabir was too toxic and abusive as a boyfriend. But the movie made above Rs 250 crores at the box office. Critics had trashed the movie as too violent and as an ode to toxic masculinity. In his interview, he said that he would make a truly violent movie and show people what real violence was. Take a look at the clip here...

Fans want Shah Rukh Khan and Sandeep Reddy Vanga

Fans want Shah Rukh Khan and Sandeep Reddy Vanga

Sandeep Reddy Vanga is a huge fan of Shah Rukh Khan. He has said that he loved SRK as an anti-hero in films like Baazigar and Darr. Fans after seeing the Reddit video wondered what kind of movies would these two make together. A person commented that if these two make together, the film would have been banned altogether. It read, "Vanga doesn't hold back when it comes to portraying unfiltered, unhinged toxicity, I really wanna see him work with SRK (SRK the actor, that is), because SRK can be absolutely chill inducing when he plays unhinged characters. It definitely will generate unfathomable backlash, but I also feel it'll easily be one of the greatest performances he'll ever give, because based on the kinda characters Vanga writes, SRK and him seem like a match made in heaven."

Ranbir Kapoor is the trailer launch of Animal has described it as an adult version of Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.