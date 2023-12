Animal movie directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga got everyone talking. The box office success of the film left Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol and others in celebratory mode. Even though Animal received criticism and negative reviews over its violent and bold content, its box office success states that audiences loved the film. Now, in a recent interview, Sandeep Reddy Vanga has opened up about everything surrounding Animal. From Ranbir Kapoor's character Ranvijay to why Bobby Deol's character is shown as a Muslim, he spoke about all. He even clarified on the rumours suggesting that not Ranbir Kapoor but Mahesh Babu was the first choice to play Ranvijay in Animal. Also Read - Animal: Bobby Deol's on-screen wife Mansi Taxak opens up about the marital rape scene; 'Even I would have said yes at that moment...'

Sandeep Reddy Vanga talks about Ranbir Kapoor's cast in Animal

In an interview with India Today, Sandeep Reddy Vanga clarified that Ranbir Kapoor was always the first choice for Animal and nobody else. The director said that he gave only 10 minutes of narration to the actor and he came onboard the film. He said that he got the idea during Kabir Singh and shared the same with Ranbir Kapoor. He revealed the beginning, middle and the end of the film to Ranbir Kapoor and the actor gave his nod to the film. Sandeep Reddy Vanga stated that Ranbir Kapoor found the story of Animal very interesting and he asked the filmmaker to complete the script so that they can work on the film. Also Read - Animal: Sandeep Reddy Vanga reveals why he deleted Ranbir Kapoor-Bobby Deol's kiss scene from climax; 'When he pulls the zip...'

Sandeep Reddy Vanga emphasised that as he got more into the character, he could only visualise Ranbir Kapoor as Ranvijay. "I don't know why but when I went deep into the scenes and treatment and the journey of the story, he was the only guy in my mind. Involuntarily and unknowingly it was a customized story for him, he was just fitting into the scenes when I was writing," he said. Also Read - Year Ender 2023: Kareena Kapoor Khan to Wamiqa Gabi, Most memorable performances in Hindi films and web series on OTT

Trending Now

Check out Animal public review below:

Now, after Animal, fans are eager to know more about its sequel Animal Park. It has been confirmed that Animal Park is in the making, however, Sandeep Reddy Vanga will first work on Spirit that stars Prabhas in the leading role. It is only after Spirit that he will start the work on Animal Park.