Animal: The Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna starrer was a massive box office blockbuster of the year 2023. While the film did wonders at the box office, it was heavily slammed by film critics, a section of social media users, and a few celebrities. Celebrities like Javed Akhtar, Konkona Sen Sharma, and Saiyami Kher criticized the film for its misogynistic approach. On the other hand, Bollywood personalities, such as filmmaker Karan Johar and Anurag Kashyap, extended their support, stating how Animal is a game-changer for the film industry. Sandeep Reddy Vanga, recently revealed how an A list actor called in person to wish him for the massive success of Animal. Check out the actor in question below. Also Read - Animal Park: Sandeep Reddy Vanga shares MAJOR detail about Ranbir Kapoor's upcoming new movie

When the Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna starrer was released in theaters, people in the film industry who even liked the film were hesitant to appreciate it in public, fearing they would be slammed on social media, as the film has elements that are morally incorrect. It is only recently that people have started pouring their hearts out publicly about how much they loved the film. However, there is still a majority of celebrities who choose to express their wishes to Sandeep in private rather than being vocal about their thoughts in public. One such celebrity was Ranveer Singh. While speaking to Dainik Bhaskar, Sandeep Reddy Vanga revealed that Ranveer Singh had the most overwhelming response to the film. Vanga stated that Ranveer spoke for almost 40 minutes about how much he loved the film. The Animal filmmaker further revealed that Ranveer wrote such a lengthy message to him that he was left surprised and had to read the specific message at least 3 to 4 times. Also Read - Animal Controversy: Sanjay Gupta disagrees with Javed Akhtar over his opinion against Ranbir Kapoor starrer; ‘He is not accepting…’

Vanga mentioned that he felt so happy after reading Ranveer's message. At the same time, he also realized that Ranveer pointed out small details about Animal that even he hadn't noticed, making him realize that these things were indeed part of the film.

Interestingly, Ranveer Singh was the first choice for Kabir Singh. However, he turned down the film, stating that it was too dark for him.