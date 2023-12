Animal movie has become one of the biggest success stories. Despite all the criticism coming towards Sandeep Reddy Vanga that stars Ranbir Kapoor in the leading role, Animal has done fabulously well at the box office. The movie has crossed the Rs 800 crore mark with its worldwide box office collection. Bobby Deol plays the antagonist in Animal and his performance has been loved by all. Now, in a latest interview, director Sandeep Reddy Vanga has spoken at length about the film and more. He also revealed why the kissing scene between Ranbir Kapoor and Bobby Deol was removed. Also Read - Year Ender 2023: Kareena Kapoor Khan to Wamiqa Gabi, Most memorable performances in Hindi films and web series on OTT

Sandeep Reddy Vanga shares his reason to delete Ranbir Kapoor and Bobby Deol's kissing scene in Animal

It was Bobby Deol who had revealed that there was a kissing scene between him and Ranbir Kapoor that did not make it to the final cut. He gave hopes that it may feature in the OTT version of the film. Now, Sandeep Reddy Vanga has revealed the reason why he remove the scene. He revealed that Bobby Deol had to kiss Ranbir Kapoor on cheeks. The filmmaker said that it was great while shooting the scene but he felt that it would dilute the zip scene. He also added, "Why I removed it was because Bobby sir gave this expression with a smirk, and a tear falls down his cheek. I felt that was a bigger cinematic high than coming and kissing." Also Read - Animal: Sandeep Reddy Vanga shares his views on Ranbir Kapoor, Triptii Dimri's intimate and kissing scene; 'Thoda toh warm up...'

Sandeep Reddy Vanga also spoke about the scene when Ranbir Kapoor's character Ranvijay unzips his pants. He stated that the scene had an indication that his entire heroism might die in the climax. But Ranbir's looks to tears rolling down his eyes, the sunset, everything helped the scene to make it better. Apart from this, the filmmaker spoke about Ranbir Kapoor and Triptii Dimri's kiss in the film and mentioned that it was added later on.

Animal vs Dunki

So far, Animal has had a good run at the box office. Today, Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki has made it to the theatres. It remains to be seen if Animal still manages to have a strong hold in the theatres or not. In either case, Animal has made enough for the entire cast to have a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.