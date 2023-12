Animal movie starring Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol, Triptii Dimri and others made it to the theatres on December 1. Filled with emotions, violence and bold scenes, Animal received a thunderous response from the audience. It also led to a major debate on social media. Some of the scenes in the film where called as misogynist by viewers. A major criticism followed post the release of the film. Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga in his recent interview has spoken up about the film, its box office success, criticism and more. Also Read - Animal: Dharmendra finally reviews son Bobby Deol's movie; comments on climax fight scene with Ranbir Kapoor

Sandeep Reddy Vanga talks about Ranbir Kapoor and Triptii Dimri's kissing scene in Animal

In a recent interview with Galatta Plus, Sandeep Reddy Vanga spoke about the intimate scene between Ranbir Kapoor and Triptii Dimri. He mentioned that the scene was to highlight the difference between Ranvijay's (Ranbir Kapoor's character) with Geetanjali played by Rashmika Mandanna and Zoya played by Triptii Dimri. It was to show how Ranbir's character is attracted to extremes and initially, the script did not have a kiss between Ranbir Kapoor and Triptii Dimri. It was added later so that the audiences don't get puzzled. Sandeep Reddy Vanga was quoted saying, "Thoda toh warm up dikhaenge nahi toh audience (will be like), ‘Kya ho raha hai?’ Shot ka value kharab ho jaega” (We'll show a bit of warm-up; otherwise, the audience will be like, 'What's happening?' The value of the shot will be compromised)." When he discussed the kissing scene with the two stars, he mentioned that it would look like a painting. Dweling more into the scene, Sandeep Reddy Vanga went on to say, "So when he says like ‘I knew the day one that you are this,’ then there's a question that he would've threatened her but knowing the fact if you threaten she'll not open." He stated that it is layered very deep and audiences will get to see more of it in Animal Park. Also Read - Animal actress Triptii Dimri and rumoured beau Sam Merchant's pics from recent wedding surface on social media

What's next for Sandeep Reddy Vanga?

Sandeep Reddy Vanga also spoke about the next instalment of Animal. It was recently confirmed that Animal Park is in the making but audiences will have to wait. Sandeep Reddy Vanga revealed that he will be working on Spirit next that stars Prabhas in the leading role. It is only after Spirit that the filmmaker will begin work on Animal Park.