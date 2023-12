Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal has been creating history at the box office, and the audience is going gaga over Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s directorial. But there are certain sections of people who have been calling the film misogynistic and labelling the filmmaker as misogynistic. Sandeep Reddy Vanga has faced criticism for making misogynistic films like Arjun Reddy, Kabir Singh, and now Animal. Sandeep Reddy Vanga refuses to be called a misogynist, and his films are misogynistic. Also Read - Prabhas' new movie Spirit to be bigger than Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal? Production designer makes big claims

In his latest interview with Galatta Plus, Sandeep slammed the allegations and said," Misogyny is the disrespect of women; that's the actual definition. So, no. Even Kabir Singh, even animals, even me as a person... I always feel my production company's name is Bhadrakali Productions; I don't know why people feel I disrespect women. Not people, just these 15-20 jokers. It's the wrong word to use (to describe) Kabir Singh and Animal". He later added," This too much of analysing and scrutinising films started of late, right?"

Sandeep further highlighted the lick my shoe scene and defended it, saying it never happened where Ranbir Kapoor asks Triptii Dimri's character Zoya to lick his shoes. And this scene didn't go down well with the female viewers, especially, and they lashed at the filmmaker for demeaning females in his films in such a way.

Sandeep Reddy Vanga defended that scene, saying it never happened, and once again defended himself, saying he never disrespects women in his films. Talking about Animal, the filmmaker is all set to make a sequel to the film Animal Park, and in that, you will see Ranbir's character take another leap, and fans are enthralled.

