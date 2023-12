Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Animal has impressed audiences globally. The film took the global box office by storm and created chaos soon after it was released in theatres. The film also stars Bobby Deol, Triptii Dimri, Anil Kapoor in the main roles. The film reportedly earned Rs. 482 crores within 5 days post its release. Animal received criticism for the depiction of the character, but guess what the film is getting a sequel. Yes, you read that right! For all the Bigg Boss 17, TV News and Entertainment News updates, follow BollywoodLife on WhatsApp. Also Read - Animal: Triptii Dimri breaks her silence on the hullabaloo around her intimate scenes with Ranbir Kapoor

Recently, director Sandeep Reddy Vanga has asked fans to buckle up for the sequel Animal Park. Well, for those who have watched Animal, there has been an announcement of the sequel at the end. The makers of Animal hinted at the arrival of a more intense story and characters. The director of Animal has promised audience even more intense violence in Animal Park. Also Read - Animal: Did Sandeep Reddy Vanga indirectly respond to Swanand Kirkire's criticism of the film? Here's why netizens feel so

He even spoke his heart out about the criticism Kabir Singh's film received and mentioned that if Animal gets a positive response then he and Ranbir would collaborate on an idea for a darker and more violent film than Animal. Sandeep is ready to show Ranbir's character in more meaner role in Animal Park as per reports in India Today. Also Read - Animal Movie review: Arshad Warsi hails Ranbir Kapoor in Sandeep Reddy Vanga movie in his unique style

Animal film is about a troubled relationship between Ranvijay Singh and his father Balbir Singh. The movie has been given A certificate by the CBFC ahead of its release.