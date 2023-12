Animal is roaring in the theatres and how? Ranbir Kapoor has given a power-packed performance, and fans are hailing it as a masterpiece. BL too reviewed the film, and the verdict is that you just cannot miss this beast film. And now the good news is that Sandeep Reddy Vanga has dropped the hint of a sequel to the film with the title Animal Park. Ranbir Kapoor and Sandeep Vanga had turned out to be a deadly combo together, and now, with a hint of Animal 2, fans are wondering if they will make an official announcement soon. Also Read - Animal stars Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol and other Bollywood actors are turning hotter, more suave with age

Animals are winning hearts and how

Ranbir Kapoor, who shed his good boy image and totally transformed himself into this animal visioned by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, has gotten a thumbs up from the fans and audience. And after watching this mad family drama, netizens are wondering what's in the store. Ranbir will rightly call Sandeep a mad director, as he himself couldn't connect with his Animal character, proving that he has got the knack of the audience, be it Kabir Singh or now Animal. Also Read - Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif set the perfect bahu goals for the newlyweds [Watch Video]

I'm out of words rn!! I'm crying,I'm shaking and shivering for what I saw now!! U can't rate this film that's it!! #RanbirKapoor? u are a Megastar!! Superstar is too less for u!! #AnimalReview #Animal #AnimalMovie #AnimalMovieReview pic.twitter.com/T0KyraliAI — unknownsoul (@unknownsoul0623) December 1, 2023

Animal Box Office Collection Day 1

The Ranbir Kapoor starrer is predicted to have a bumper opening. It is claimed that Animal will be the biggest hit of Ranbir Kapoor's career. BL too exclusively spoke to trade expert Akshaye Rathi about Animal being a game changer for the star, and he rightly said that Animal is going to be one. And this is just the beginning for the Kapoor boy. Have you watched Animal yet? If not, you are definitely missing out on a major entertainment film. Ranbir Kapoor has proved time and again that he is a powerhouse talent.