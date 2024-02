Sandeep Reddy Vanga created quite a stir with his movie Animal. Starring Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol, Tripti Dimrii and others, Animal stayed mired in controversy much after its release. The movie received heavy criticism as the makers were blamed of showcasing toxic masculinity and more. Sandeep Reddy Vanga in his recent interview reacted and shared his opinion to all the negative remarks made on Animal. The filmmaker also revealed that he has shown Animal to his 7-year-old son and how he reacted to the film. Also Read - After Animal success, Rashmika Mandanna has hiked her fee to Rs 4 crore per film? Actress reveals truth

Sandeep Reddy Vanga reveals his son's reaction to Animal

In an interview with Siddharth Kannan, Sandeep Reddy Vanga revealed that he showed the edited version of the film to his 7-year-old son. The filmmaker stated that they removed all the scenes that he shouldn't be watching and put a new edit on the hard disk. They showed this version of Animal to his son on New Year's in Goa. All the A-rated scnes were chopped off. When asked what was his reaction, Sandeep Reddy Vanga stated that his son found the underwear action scene very funny. Apart from this, the filmmaker also revealed how his wife reacted to Ranbir Kapoor's Animal. He stated that he always gets a genuine feedback from home. His wife felt that there was a lot of bloodshed in the film but she did not say anything about the misogyny. Also Read - Did Sandeep Reddy Vanga overreact on Kiran Rao's comment? Here's why netizens believe so

Sandeep Reddy Vanga on Javed Akhtar's remarks

In the same interview, Sandeep Reddy Vanga also spoke about how he felt after Javed Akhtar made remarks against Animal. He said that he felt bad as he felt that Javed Akhtar had not watched the entire movie. He then criticised Farhan Akhtar's web series Mirzapur and questioned why Javed Akhtar did not object to it as there's a use of foul language in the show.

Sandeep Reddy Vanga also reacted to Kangana Ranaut's negative remark over Animal. He stated that he genuinely likes her work and won't get upset with her remark. He also mentioned that he would like to offer her a role if there is any. Reacting to this, Kangana Ranaut jokingly said that his alpha male heroes in the film will then turn into feminists and his films won't work.