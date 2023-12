Animal: Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna starrer is a huge box office success. Audience called the movie as the massiest film of the year. Ranbir Kapoor garnered rave reviews for his performance. Bobby Deol too saw new height of success with his small yet impactful role of Abrar. Triptii Dimri achieved overnight success with her character Zoya. Inpsite all this, the movie also received hatred for various factors. Be it the violence, Ranbir Kapoor's misogynistic character, Sandeep Reddy Vanga has been severely bashed by the film critics and a section of audience. Another problematic part of the film which has been highlighted by the film critics is that how the movie shows a Muslim man as an antagonist. Sandeep Reddy Vanga's brother and also one of the producers of Animal, Pranay Reddy Vanga has strongly condemned the allegations calling it baseless.

Animal: Sandeep Reddy's brother hits back at trolls

Sandeep Reddy Vanga's brother Pranay Reddy Vanga stated that how people calling them out for showing an antagonist as a Muslim man is totally uncalled for. He shared that from past 20 to 30 years when antagonists used to wear tika and were shown from Hindu community at that time people didn't have any issues. But just because this time the villain belongs to minority; people suddenly have issues with the villain's religion. He further stated that people who are habitual of the divide and rule game should at least keep cinema out of this mess. Also Read - Salaar: Prithviraj Sukumaran feels violent scenes in Animal and Prabhas starrer were 'needed', check out why

Animal: Ranbir Kapoor on film's problematic traits

Ranbir Kapoor who plays the titular character of Ranvijay accepted that the film is not morally right. However, he also said that people who do get easily triggered by cinema should stay away from Animal. The Kapoor lad stated when Sandeep offered him Ranvijay's character he went numb for few minutes. He quickly had a glance at the mirror and said to Sandeep how he cannot imagine himself playing Ranvijay. Eventually Sandeep did convinced Ranbir to be a part of Animal and as you all know the rest is a successful history. Animal which was released on December 1, 2023, has minted around 850 crore globally till now. Also Read - Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt with daughter Raha Kapoor arrive at Shashi Kapoor house for Christmas brunch [View Pics]