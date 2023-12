Animal is minting money at the box office despite strong competition from Shah Rukh Khan starrer Dunki and Prabhas starrer Salaar. Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Triptii Dimri, Rashmika Mandanna and the other cast and crew members are getting praise for Animal. Some netizens felt that Triptii overpowered Rashmika in the movie. Well, Triptii is being dubbed as the national crush of India right now, the title which also belonged to Rashmika until a while ago. Animal director Sandeep Reddy Vanga's brother Pranay Reddy Vanga has reacted to the popular opinion.

Animal director's brother blames Triptii Dimri's aggressive PR for stealing limelight from Rashmika Mandanna?

A video on Reddit is going viral online. The video is of Sandeep Reddy Vanga's brother Pranay Reddy Vanga about Animal, Sandeep's vision and more. A clip from the same has been shared in which Pranay reacted to how Triptii got major clout upon Animal's release. Triptii played Zoya with whom Ranbir's character has an extra-marital affair. It was a major part of the plot. Pranay talked about how three big names were also a part of the cast, that is Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Rashmika Mandanna, however, they were not covered as much as Triptii. He called it the PR agency's doing.

He claimed that they might not do it openly but added that if one saw through the lens they would understand. Pranay maintained that Triptii did equally well in the movie as her character was good too. He put it on the PR and the media for putting out articles on articles claiming Triptii has replaced Rashmika in Animal Park. He says he does not encourage such practices.

Watch the video of Sandeep Reddy Vanga's brother Pranay here:

Watch this video of Triptii from an event here:

Netizens react to the video, Triptii and Rashmika

Well, the comments under the post sided mostly with Triptii. Some claimed why shouldn't she reap benefits from the movie's success. Some blamed it on Dharma which is the PR agency of Triptii. Some noted how Triptii has become more visible after Animal's release.

