Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal is winning hearts. The film has got the A certificate but that did not affect its business. The film is inching towards the Rs 500 crore mark already. Ranbir Kapoor has delivered his best performance in the film and people cannot stop praising him for his performance. The action scenes in the film have been amazing. Apart from Ranbir, the film stars Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Tripti Dimri and others. Tripti Dimri played an important role in the film. She got a lot of positive responses for it as well. Her intimate scene with Ranbir in Animal has gone viral and many are talking about it. She played the role of Zoya in the film.

Sara Ali Khan had auditioned for Tripti Dimri's role in Animal

Well, she is currently the national crush of India and is being the most talked about person. However, before Tripti, it was another Bollywood actress who had auditioned for the role of Zoya. As per reports in Filmfare, Sara Ali Khan also auditioned for Animal. She had auditioned for Zoya's role but Sandeep Reddy Vanga was not very impressed with her audition.

Why Sara could not do the role?

Sandeep Reddy Vanga felt that it would not be right to cast Sara for such a bold role. Later, everyone liked Tripti's audition and cast her for the role of Zoya. Animal made Rs 116 crore on its opening day itself. The two day worldwide collection of the film was Rs 236 crore. The film has reached Rs 500 crores in just 8 days.

Animal is now among fastest film to make it to the Rs 500 crore club. However, it could not break Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan which crossed the Rs 500 crore mark in just four days.

Animal released on December 1. Along with it, Vicky Kaushal's Sam Bahadur also released but it could not do well despite some amazing reviews. Sam Bahadur also stars Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanya Malhotra, Neeraj Kabi, Edward Sonnenblick and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub.