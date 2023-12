Animal is a rage at the box office. Ranbir Kapoor, Sandeep Reddy Vanga and Rashmika Mandanna's film is bringing in the audiences at 6 am in cities like Hyderabad. Yesterday, the Kapoor and Bhatt clans turned up in full force to show support to Ranbir Kapoor. Mahesh Bhatt, Soni Razdan, Shaheen Bhatt were there along with Neetu Kapoor. Quite a few members of the fraternity turned up for the screening of the Sandeep Reddy Vanga movie. Now, a video has come where we can see Rashmika Mandanna and Alia Bhatt hugging one another. Alia Bhatt came there wearing a tee that had a graphic of Ranbir Kapoor done on it.

Netizens react on the hug of Alia and Rashmika

Netizens have found the hug of Alia Bhatt and Rashmika Mandanna a bit cold. A person commented, "No eye contact....Very Sad.. Bollywood shameless behaviour," while another said, "That smirk of Alia to Rashmika. She will never going to respect her husband co-stars. He even stop promoting with Shraddha because of Alia." This video is also being talked about on Reddit. People are wondering why the hug is so awkward. A person also said, "Alia meets people like she’s Kate Middleton and others are there so shake hands with her. She had the same vibe with Kriti."

Here's why Rashmika Mandanna was cast in the film

Rashmika Mandanna replaced Parineeti Chopra in the movie. The director said that in the trials of the movie he felt that Parineeti did not match his vision. He conveyed his feelings to the actress who was left disappointed but took his decision gracefully. The chemistry of Rashmika Mandanna and Ranbir Kapoor is one of the highlights of the movie.