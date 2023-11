Animal is the buzzword on social media in India. The screening was attended by quite a few Bollywood celebs and the Kapoor clan. Neetu Kapoor and Alia Bhatt came in hand-in-hand. Alia Bhatt wore a black suit with a tee inside. It was an Animal tee with Ranbir Kapoor's graphic done on it. Neetu Kapoor looked very elegant in her top and black pants. There are visuals of Ranbir Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor as well. This was not all. Alia Bhatt's dad filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt, Soni Razdan and Shaheen Bhatt were there as well. The families came out in full force to support Ranbir Kapoor. Also Read - Animal Review: Sunny Deol raves about 'Little Brother' Bobby Deol's performance; netizens say, 'Tabahi'

Ranbir Kapoor credits Alia Bhatt for Animal

Ranbir Kapoor said that Alia Bhatt helped him a lot for the film. He said that she played a barometer. He said he respects her as an artiste. Ranbir Kapoor said that she helped him in understanding the character. She tried to give context to some of his actions that looked too wrong. The role of Arjun Singh is a very intense one. Animal is packed with violence. It is a revenge drama on the lines of The Godfather. Sandeep Reddy Vanga said that Ranbir Kapoor exceeded his expectations.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's relationship is one which is under extreme scrutiny. Alia Bhatt spoke about it in a recent interview. But the two are very supportive of each other's careers. Alia Bhatt was cheered on by Ranbir Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan at the screening of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Ranbir Kapoor has left people wowed ever since the trailer came out. Besides him, people have gone crazy seeing how good Bobby Deol is as the main villain of the movie.