Tollywood director Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s latest pan-Indian film, Animal, has been making waves in the industry. Despite facing some controversies, the film has managed to achieve remarkable success, both commercially and online. And it has set a new benchmark upon its digital release. Animal recently became the most-viewed Indian movie on the popular OTT platform, Netflix. It held its position in the platform’s global charts for two consecutive weeks in the non-English film category. This is a significant achievement for the film and a testament to its popularity among viewers. Also Read - Pushpa 2: After the massive success of Animal; Rashmika Mandanna starts shooting with Allu Arjun; shares a candid picture from the sets

In addition to its success on Netflix, Animal's soundtrack, released as a Deluxe Edition, has also set a new record. It has become the fastest Indian album to accumulate over 500 million streams on Spotify. This is an incredible feat and showcases the immense popularity of the film's music. Also Read - Animal: Bhumi Pednekar defends Ranbir Kapoor’s film despite NOT liking it

Animal boasts of an impressive star cast, including A-listers such as Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Triptii Dimri, and Rashmika Mandanna. Their performances have received praise from both critics and audiences, further adding to the film's success.

The film has left audiences eagerly awaiting its sequel, Animal Park. Scheduled to commence filming later this year, Animal Park is expected to continue the captivating story and characters of its predecessor. Fans are eagerly anticipating further updates on this ground-breaking project.