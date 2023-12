Animal made by Sandeep Reddy Vanga is being discussed all over. One of the characters who has caught on is Varun. Siddhant Karnick who has done many TV shows, and was seen in Made In Heaven plays the role of Varun. It is shown that Ranvijay kills him for plotting against the family of Balbir Singh. The scenes where he confronts them is one of the most impactful in the movie. It is shown that he has killed Varun and later informs his sister about the same. Siddhant Karnick is being recognized all over after Animal. In an interview with an entertainment portal, he gave an insight into the working of Sandeep Reddy Vanga. Also Read - Animal star Bobby Deol shares why he did not tell family about Aashram; reveals he was dissatisfied with Race 3 and Housefull 4

Animal maker Sandeep Reddy Vanga a secretive maker

Animal actor Siddhant Karnick told Bollywood Hungama that hardly any of the actors knew the whole script other than Ranbir Kapoor. He said he adapted himself to the style of Sandeep Reddy Vanga's work so it becomes less stressful for him. He said that Sandeep Reddy Vanga did not tell anyone the complete plot of Animal other than Ranbir Kapoor. He said other actors tried to figure out the story. He said they only knew about their roles. It seems they would talk about their tracks and try to join the dots. Siddhant Karnick said he was unaware of the career graph of Triptii Dimri in the movie. He said Vanga keeps his actors edgy but holding cards close to his chest.

Siddhant on being typecast as an abusive person

He also said that Anik of Made In Heaven was different from Varun of Animal. He feels his strength is to bring new layers to every character. In the past, he has done shows like Pyaar Ki Yeh Ek Kahaani, Ek Tha Raja Ek Thi Rani and others. Siddhant is also prolific in the OTT space.