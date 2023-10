Animal starring Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna is going to release on December 1. Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the movie sees Ranbir Kapoor in his most rugged avatar. But there is romance too. The first song from the film Hua Main is out now. It shows Rashmika Mandanna and Ranbir Kapoor's crakling chemistry. The song starts with Rashmika Mandanna's family opposing to their relationship. In front of the family, Ranbir and Rashmika share a kiss and there, their intense chemistry will make you go uff. They elope on Ranbir's private jet and romance more. It is extravagant, intense, bold and full of love. Also Read - Animal song Hua Main: Why are Rashmika Mandanna fans upset over the kissing poster with Ranbir Kapoor?

All about Hua Main song from Animal

Hua Main featuring Rashmika Mandanna and Ranbir Kapoor is sung by Raghav Chaitanya and Pritam. The lyrics are penned by Manoj Muntashir. It hold gorgeous visuals too. We see that Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna get married at a Shiva Temple at a snow clapped mountain. Rashmika looks gorgeous as ever as she dons a traditional white and red saree. Ranbir Kapoor teases his fans by wearing nothing but a towel. It will remind you of Sawariya days. One must say that Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna's love in Animal is quite gusty and bold.

Watch Hua Main song video below.

As the song released, Rashmika Mandanna, Animal The Film and more are already trending on X (formerly known as Twitter). The song is being loved but Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna's chemistry is making fans go insane.

All about Animal

The trailer/teaser of the film revealed that the film is about father-son bond. Anil Kapoor plays a strict, aggressive father to Ranbir Kapoor and he turns into a violent man. Ranbir plays a role that has many grey shades. We will get to see some high-octane action scenes too.