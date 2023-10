Rashmika Mandanna is one of the most popular South Indian actresses who is making waves Pan India. She has also found a huge following in Bollywood. The actress created a frenzy with the latest poster of her upcoming new movie Animal, where she locks lips with Ranbir Kapoor. The poster of the new song titled Hua Main (Hindi), Ammayi (Telugu), Nee Vaadi (Tamil), Oh Baale (Kannada), Pennaale (Malayalam) and the stars are in the cockpit of an aircraft, dreamily kissing and flying over snow-clad mountains. The song is all set to release today but before that, fans of the actress have been left disappointed. Her fans were upset when the poster of the Animal song released as it featured the lead actor Ranbir Kapoor’s name but didn't mention Rashmika Mandanna. Also Read - Alia Bhatt or Ranbir Kapoor: Who does Raha Kapoor resemble? Paparazzo reveals it all [Exclusive]

Animal is a highly anticipated thriller film directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, which stars Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra, and Rashmika Mandanna. The film is set to release on 26th September 2022. However, the first poster didn't sit well with Mandanna's fans. Also Read - Breaking: After Ranbir Kapoor, ED summons Kapil Sharma, Hina Khan in online betting app case

Her fans took to social media to voice their dissatisfaction with the poster. Many of them felt that it was disrespectful to not include her name on the poster, especially considering her immense popularity. Some fans even went as far as to say that they would boycott the film if her name wasn't added to the poster. Also Read - Animal star Ranbir Kapoor receives summons from ED in connection to a gaming app case; more celebs to be probed

Mandanna's fans were particularly upset because she is an established actress with millions of fans in India and South India. Given her body of work and popularity, her name should have been included in the film's poster. Fans felt that the makers of the film ignored her contribution to it and failed to give her the recognition she deserves.

However, some fans also defended the poster and urged others not to overreact. They believe that the film's marketing team is still working on the promotional material for the film and that there would be more posters featuring her in the future. Meanwhile, the new song Hua Main from the film Animal is all set to drop and fans are eagerly waiting to see what Rashmika and Ranbir, the newest onscreen jodi, have in store for them.

About Animal

Animal is a hard-core crime action film but at the heart of it, it is a father-son story. In an interview with a news agency, Ranbir had said that it is something that audiences don't expect from him. His character has shades of grey and he is looking forward to the new movie’s release and see audiences’ reaction.