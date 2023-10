Ranbir Kapoor is a class performer. The best part about the actor is that he very swiftly transforms himself into his characters. Animal is definitely one of the most-awaited films of Ranbir Kapoor, and just a while ago, the makers dropped the most soulful song, Satranga, from the film. And boy, the chemistry between Ranbir and Rashmika Mandanna is leaving fans in awe of them. The song shows the intensity of the love between both actors, and it takes you on their journey, all thanks to the soulful voice of Arijit Singh, who never fails to do magic. Also Read - Ranveer Singh gets mocked as 'Indian Will Smith' after Deepika Padukone talks about open relationship on KWK 8

Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna are being hailed as the perfect lovers in this beautiful Satranga song, and fans cannot stop gushing over their crackling chemistry and claim it is going to create fireworks at the box office. Fans also note that in the song they are drifting apart, and it could be the climax of Animal.

Ranbir Kapoor plays a negative shade in Animal, and the actor is damn excited for the release as this is the first time he will be seen in a grey avatar. Talking about his role in Animal, RK said that he couldn't relate to this character and that this was the most challenging part for him. After the release of Animal, Ranbir is going to take a sabbatical and do some daddy duties for daughter Raha Kapoor. Stay tuned with us for more entertainment news.