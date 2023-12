Bobby Deol who is riding high in success after his massive release Animal, spoke about how today’s star kids are only speaking in English, and they should learn to talk in Hindi as well. Speaking about the one advice that he gives his sons before making their entry into Bollywood, he says that he wants them to learn to speak Hindi in a correct manner to feel the character. Also Read - Kho Gaye Hum Kahan Screening: Aditya Roy Kapur arrives to cheer for Ananya Panday; BFFs Suhana Khan, Shanaya Kapoor also attend [Watch Videos]

For the latest Entertainment News join BollywoodLife on WhatsApp. Also Read - Ikkis: Agastya Nanda 'perfect' for role of late Arun Khetarpal? Shocked netizens term casting as 'delusional' slamming Sriram Raghavan

In his latest chat, Bobby said," That’s the most important thing for an actor. I meet young kids, and I keep telling them that you've got to really be prepared. Like my sons, they want to be actors, and I keep telling them, Ki first apni Hindi theek karo. Hindi theek se nahi bolte kyuki aadat nahi hai na. Sab angrezi bolte hain ek doosre se (They are not used to talking in Hindi; they all talk to each other in English). I think once you have command over your lines, you don’t have to think about anything. You just have to feel the character." Also Read - Ananya Panday reveals she had to drag Sara Ali Khan off the dance floor due to this reason

Trending Now

There are many star kids who have been struggling to speak in good Hindi, and they often face massive criticism for the same. Nysa Devgn, Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, and many other star kids face online trolling for speaking in English and not having good command over the Hindi language.

Aaradhya Bachchan too was trolled for her fake English accent

As the little girl left everyone stunned with her acting skills at her school, okay, there were netizens who took a dig at her for her aceent and called it fake. Many claimed that Aaradhya got it from her mother, Aishwarya.

Coming back to Bobby Deol, he is very excited for his sons making debut in Bollywood, and he spoke about how he wants them to enter show business: " There’s no business like show business, and my sons will come into this industry, but they’re too young right now, especially my older one, who is just 22 years old, and the younger one is 19 years old, so another 3–4 years time they will enter the industry.".

Indeed, the trolling affects the star kids, and one can be prepared for hate, just like Janhvi Kapoor advised her sister Khushi Kapoor.