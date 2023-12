Animal movie released on December 1 and it took the box office by storm. The film has Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna in the leading roles. Bobby Deol plays the antagonist named Abrar. Since the film's release, videos of Bobby Deol from the film are going viral on social media with everyone simply raving about his acting chops. He does not have dialogues in the film but his acting and action sequences have forced all to praise him. Well, it looks like Bobby Deol is now swamped with film offers. In a recent interview, Bobby Deol confirmed his next. Also Read - Hi Nanna fame Angad Bedi comes out in support of Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal; cinema is not responsible for people's behaviour [Exclusive]

Bobby Deol confirms his next project

Bobby Deol is now all set to make his Tamil debut after getting immense success with Animal. He is going to be seen with ace performer Suriya in a film called Kanguva. In a conversation with IndiaToday, he called Kanguva's team amazon and called Suriya an amazing actor. He stated that it is a real pleasure to work with Suriya as he is a very dedicated actor. Talking about his character, Bobby Deol stated that it is quite out of his comfort zone. He also spoke about learning Tamil which is difficult to do in one or two months. He was quoted saying, "This role is definitely out of my comfort zone, also I don't know the language, so that is again totally out of my zone. I can't even learn Tamil in a month or two, but I will work on it." Also Read - Pushpa 2: Script of Allu Arjun new movie changed after backlash over Ranbir Kapoor's Animal?

Of late, we have seen a lot of stars from Bollywood venturing into South Cinema. Sanjay Dutt became the dreaded villain in Yash starrer KGF 2. Jackie Shroff was a part of Rajinikanth's latest release Jailer. The lines are definitely blurring and movie buffs are getting to witness some out-of-the-box cinema. Also Read - Pushpa 2: After Animal success Rashmika Mandanna's role in Allu Arjun starrer to get meatier?

Talking about Animal, the movie has crossed Rs 700 crore mark at the worldwide box office. The movie has made around Rs 737.98 crore in total at the box office in just 11 days.

With Animal, Bobby Deol definitely is at its career peak. We await to know more details about his role in Kanguva.