Social media has brought actors under a lot more scrutiny. The latest one to come under the radar is Bobby Deol. Netizens are very upset after the BTS of an ad shoot has been shared on Reddit. We can see a stuntman and Bobby Deol in action. It looks like he is punching a stuntman. In the clip, the guy who is doing the stunts does a back flip and lands on two tables. The tables break and he lands on the floor. Netizens are annoyed seeing how Bobby Deol did not give him a hand or even ask if he is hurt after finishing the stunt. Take a look at the video of Bobby Deol and the stuntman here (Click on the link). Also Read - Rashmika Mandanna-Ranbir Kapoor to Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh: Bollywood actors and their steamiest kissing scenes

Netizens slam Bobby Deol for lack of etiquette

The video has sparked off a lot of discussion. People felt Bobby Deol should have at least lent a hand. Others defended the star saying that he needed to keep his hands clean as he would be giving a number of retakes and needed to maintain continuity. A netizen commented, "I mean Bobby and Sunny are known to look down on people so the lack of empathy here isn’t something I’m surprised by. It would be polite to check if the stuntman is okay but bolly people (especially Nepos) don’t have a lot of sympathy," while someone else wrote, "The whole family is entitled, rude and obnoxious." Many said that this was the dark reality of the industry. There were very few stars who actually cared for the entire crew of a film. The netizen said, "That's the reality of bollywood and quite frankly every industry irrespective of size. So if you have ( not just OP) anyone works below you whether or not under you, be kind. Be kind to everyone in general for that matter." Also Read - Exclusive: Ranbir Kapoor banks big on Animal, to decide his next move after Sandeep Reddy Vanga film releases

We can see that people have been quite harsh on their judgment of Bobby Deol here. The whole story might be something completely different. Social media has just exposed people to a lot more judgement now. Coming to Animal, there are rumours that Bobby Deol is shown as someone with cannibalistic traits in the Sandeep Reddy Vanga movie. Ranbir Kapoor plays the lead in the gangster flick on the lines of The Godfather. Also Read - Animal: Is Bobby Deol's character indulging in cannibalism in Ranbir Kapoor, Sandeep Reddy Vanga's film?