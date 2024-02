Animal: It's been two months since the release of Sandeep Reddy Vanga's directorial, yet viewers are unable to forget the impact the movie created on them. Ranbir Kapoor's impeccable acting and Vanga's crisp direction made the film impressive, to say the least. However, hands down, the icing on the cake was actor Bobby Deol. His portrayal of Abrar was on point, proving that to make a large impact in a film, you don't actually need a lengthy or the main character. Apart from Bobby's acting, his introductory scene with the song Jamal Kudu was applauded by the audience on a large level. The actor once again was seen grooving to the same song at a family function. Also Read - Animal Park: Sandeep Reddy Vanga shares MAJOR detail about Ranbir Kapoor's upcoming new movie

Bobby Deol grooves to Jamal Kudu at his niece Nikita Chaudhary’s pre-wedding festivities

In the video below, you can see Bobby standing with the soon-to-be bride and groom, along with other guests. The DJ played the song Jamal Kudu from the movie Animal, and the crowd started cheering for the actor to perform. Bobby, being responsive to the crowd's request, began performing the song. He placed a glass on his head and started grooving to the tunes of Jamal Kudu. Witnessing Bobby, a few others also joined in to match steps with him. The video is from Bobby Deol's niece Nikita Chaudhary’s sangeet ceremony. Along with Bobby, Sunny Deol and Abhay Deol are also currently in Udaipur, Rajasthan, to attend the same wedding. Check out the video below. Also Read - Animal on OTT: Ranbir Kapoor reveals he cried after Bobby Deol removed his shirt; here's what happened

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ᴍᴏʜɪᴛ sʜᴀʀᴍᴀ (@__mohitsharmaa)

Animal Park: Sandeep Reddy Vanga spills the beans

The sequel to Animal, titled Animal Park, has left moviegoers excited. Sandeep Reddy Vanga has already mentioned that the sequel will be meaner and darker than the first installment. Ranbir Kapoor recently revealed that three scenes from Animal Park have already been written. It's being said that Animal Park will go on the floor in 2025. The sequel will majorly focus on Ranvijay's relationship with Geetanjali and his own son. Ranbir Kapoor will be seen in a double role. Unfortunately, as Bobby Deol's character died in Animal, the chances of seeing the actor in the sequel are way less. However, the makers can incorporate scenes of Bobby's character in flashbacks. Also Read - Kanguva: After Abrar in Animal, Bobby Deol set to play another ruthless villain, fans find Baahubali connection