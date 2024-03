Bobby Deol is unstoppable after his second innings. With his Abrar character in Animal, he proved to the world there is a lot left in him as an actor which is unexplored. Bobby who is fondly called Lord Bobby will be seen next in Aryan Khan's web series Stardom and the actor plays a very long and impactful role in the show. Bollywood Life has a super interesting insight about Stardom that will leave you excited to watch Bobby's character. Also Read - Stardom: Aryan Khan is one endearing director on the sets, these qualities of the star kid is winning everyone over [Exclusive]

BollywoodLife is now on WhatsApp. Click here to join for the latest Entertainment News and TV News updates Also Read - Stardom: Aryan Khan's working style is NOT like his superstar dad Shah Rukh Khan [Exclusive]

An insider reveals to us," Bobby will be playing the role of a successful superstar and has a super fancy character, his stardom in the show is shown larger than life. There is a lot of drama that is involved in his character and fans will be amazed to see Bobby in a never seen before avatar". Also Read - Animal dialogue writer defends Bobby Deol’s Muslim villain portrayal; calls Ranbir Kapoor’s Hindu role an equal demon

The source further adds," Bobby has a super fancy character name in the show which we cannot reveal now. But all we can say is it's catchy and classy just like him. Aryan Khan is personally a big admirer of Bobby Deol and the way he is portraying him in the show is unimaginable".

Bobby Deol's fans are indeed eagerly waiting for him to shine in Stardom. Bobby is extremely grateful for having endless work in the industry right now, but there was a time when no one wanted to work with him and he was sitting at home jobless and demotivated.

Watch the video of Bobby Deol

Bobby himself revealed that it was Salman Khan who offered him a film and that was Race 3, though the film didn't do wonders at the box office it opened a lot of doors for the actor. Aryan Khan's Stardom is another project that he is super excited for and fans cannot wait for the fans to see what he has in store.