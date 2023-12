Bobby Deol is making his fans go berserk after his new release, Animal, along with Ranbir Kapoor. The actor is overwhelmed with all the success and love. And he has been travelling and promoting the film after its huge success. But this latest video of Bobby Deol is bringing him a lot of criticism. In the video, you can see how Bobby is in a rush, and he very politely sides his fan, who was eager to get a selfie with him. But the Animal star couldn't fulfil his wish, as it looked like he was in an extreme hurry. Also Read - Animal box office collection day 13: Ranbir Kapoor new movie to cross Rs 800 crore before third weekend?

BollywoodLife is now on WhatsApp. Click here to join for the latest Entertainment News.

Watch the video of Bobby Deol pushing his fan aside as she seeks a selfie with him.

This video of Bobby Deol is going viral, and the Animal star is being massively criticised for the same. And many are blaming his newfound success. In fact, there are many who are bringing up one of the same videos of Sunny Deol after Gadar 2's massive success, where he was seen behaving indifferently with an underprivileged woman who excitedly was seen making an effort to touch him and click a picture along. Bobby Deol is called arrogant by several names.

One user commented, "This man has lost his mind, I don't understand the hype around his role tho, no dialogue, he looks old and anyone can have pulled the role off. The way he is pushing people, so arrogant". Another user commented, "Success talking on head". One more user took a dig at his flop films," Flop se ek film kya chal gyi co star rehte jada hi uchal rha hai". Meanwhile Bobby fans have come out in defence for him claiming he was in a rush and fans should understand.

Well, being a celebrity definitely comes with a cost and time, and again, these celebs pay for it. But at the end, all we should understand is that they are humans.