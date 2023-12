Bobby Deol is basking in the success of Animal. He has become a viral sensation, be it for his mute character or his Jamal Kudu dance and minuscule role. Lord Bobby Deol has conquered hearts again. Animal is also raging at the box office. The Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial movie has so far minted Rs 800 crores at the box office within 15 days. Recently during an interaction, Bobby was asked about South film successes.

Bobby Deol talks about the Bollywood vs South debate

Bobby Deol attended Agenda Aaj Tak. And he was asked about South movies working very well than Bollywood. Bobby defends the Hindi film industry saying that this year has been great for Bollywood. Bobby went on to reiterate the successes of Shah Rukh Khan movies Jawan and Pathaan. He gushed about Sunny Deol starrer Gadar 2 as well. "Shah Rukh has given two blockbusters, my brother has given a blockbuster and his dad has delivered a big hit too." Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani was a big hit and fans loved Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi in the movie. And now, Animal is also making huge waves at the box office.

Bobby says he doesn't know if it South director or a Hindi cinema director and adds that he has not seen anyone as talented as Sandeep Reddy Vanga. Bobby went on to boast about the conviction that the director has which will compel fans to watch the movie again and again.

In the same interview, Bobby Deol also talked about how skilful and talented visionary Sandeep Reddy Vanga is. It was during the scene of interval block in which he explained how Sandeep already had everything mapped in his mind. Talking about Bobby Deol, the actor has been getting emotional and feeling overwhelmed by recognition and adulation pouring his way. He also feels honoured to have been considered as an inspiration.

Success gets to the head of Bobby Deol? Netizens react to his new video

A video of Bobby Deol went viral recently in which Bobby was seen pushing a fan away. People slammed Bobby saying that success has gotten into his head. Well, in Bobby's defence, he was getting late for the flight. The man is too busy, right?