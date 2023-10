Bobby Deol who will soon be seen in Animal has given a few interviews of late. The star who has become a hot property after the superhit series Aashram spoke about his disappointment on losing out on Rana Naidu. The series made by Suparn Verma and Karan Anshuman had Rana Daggubati and Venkatesh in lead roles. It was inspired by the hit foreign series, Ray Donovan. Bobby Deol in an interview said he was keen to do the web show but was not taken for it. He told iDiva that Rana Naidu was a show he did not like much. Also Read - Animal: Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna's new movie mints WHOPPING amount through theatrical rights in Telugu States? Check details

Bobby Deol further said that he felt the makers could have told the Hindi version in a much better manner. He felt the original story Ray Donovan had some really good characters, and the whole thing could have made in a better manner in the Hindi version. When Rana Naidu came it created a lot of stir. OG fans of Venkatesh were upset on seeing him on a show that was full of sex and violence. Rana Daggubati told fans that the makers had stated that it was adult content and they should know what to expect.

Ray Donovan was about a professional fixer who helps his celebrity clients cover up their illegal activities. He has a bad relationship with his wife but is devoted to the rest of the family. Trouble mounts when his father is released from prison. Venkatesh played the role of the father on the show.

On the work front, Bobby Deol will be seen next in Animal. He is the main villain of the movie. Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna are the lead pair of the Sandeep Reddy Vanga movie. It is on the lines of the Godfather. Bobby Deol has hinted that his character has cannibalistic traits in Animal. Ranbir Kapoor plays the role of a professor who takes to the world of crime.