Bobby Deol is basking in the success of Animal. Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna starrer new movie has been the game changer for Bobby. His career trajectory now looks onward and upwards. His portrayal of Abrar has made everyone's jaw drop. Bobby is finally getting the chance to explore himself as an actor and with some uber-cool projects that are coming his way, Animal being one of those. And soon, his sons, Aryaman Deol and Dharam Deol will join him in the movie business. You read that right.

Bobby Deol confirms his sons, Aryaman Deol and Dharam Deol will join Bollywood

While talking to an online entertainment news portal, the Animal star gushed about show business and revealed that his sons, Aryaman and Dharam will enter Bollywood too. However, they are too young right now. Aryaman is just 22 and his youngest, Dharam is just 19. Bobby Deol predicts that his sons might enter Bollywood in 3 or 4 years. Also Read - Bobby Deol, Sunny Deol, Esha Deol have the sweetest birthday wish for papa Dharmendra [View Pics]

Will Animal star Bobby Deol launch his sons in Bollywood?

Sunny Deol launched his son, Karan Deol in the industry with Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas. On the other hand, this year, Sunny's other beta, Rajveer Deol made his debut with Dono. When India Today asked Bobby is he too, has plans to launch his sons in Bollywood, the actor replied in negative. He wants his elder son, Aryan to train and really work hard on himself. The doting father boasted about Aryaman clearing NYU Stern with Honours and gushed that Aryaman puts all his mind and works very hard. Also Read - Animal: Sushmita Sen's brother Rajeev Sen calls the Ranbir Kapoor starrer 'wahiyaat', complains about too much lot of violence

Bobby Deol reveals both his sons have different personalities. He revealed his youngest, Dharam Deol learned filmmaking during COVID, on his own. Bobby reveals that the pictures that he shares are mostly clicked by Dharam. The youngest loves everything about filmmaking, from editing to background, visuals, etc. Another interesting thing that Bobby revealed about Dharam is that whenever they watch any movie, Dharam always talks about the technicalities. And it often bowls over Bobby as well. "Let's see what the future holds for them. I mean I can't predict anything. I just want them to be happy and successful," the father of the two adds.

Bobby Deol reveals his mom Prakash Kaur asked him not to do films like Animal

In a recent interview, Bobby Deol revealed the reaction of his mother Prakash Kaur to his role in Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna and Anil Kapoor starrer Animal. Prakash Kaur doesn't want her son to do such roles because Bobby's character was killed at the end of Animal. She could not handle his death scene and asked him to refrain from doing such films as she could not watch them.