Bobby Deol, Sunny Deol and Dharmendra had a fantastic year in 2023 with all of their movies performing phenomenally well at the box office. Be it Animal, Gadar 2 or Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, it wouldn't be wrong to say that it was the year of Deols alongside Shah Rukh Khan. As everyone is celebrating the beginning of 2024, Bobby has shared a picture with his Papa dearest and Esha Deol, Sunny have reacted to the same.

Bobby Deol welcomes 2024 with father Dharmendra

Bobby Deol has become the talk of the town after his stint as Abrar in Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna starrer Animal, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. The actor's demand has grown considerably after seeing him play an antagonist's role. Dharmendra and Sunny have expressed their happiness on seeing the success of Bobby as well. And now, Bobby who never fails to shower love on his family, has done the same with Dharmendra. He shared a very warm picture with the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani star. Bobby has called the veteran actor his life, his whole world. "My Papa, love you the most," he writes while sharing a lot of red hearts. Check out his post below:

Sunny Deol and Esha Deol react to Bobby Deol's post with Dharmendra

Sunny Deol and Esha Deol have commented on Bobby Deol's picture. Sunny dropped several red heart emoticons. Likewise, Esha also dropped hearts. She dropped a couple of black hearts and also an evil eye amulet emoticon. Check out the snapshot of the comments here:

The family put their past behind them last year after the success of Gadar 2. Esha Deol, Ahana Deol had a reunion with Bobby and Sunny during the special screening of Gadar 2, hosted by Esha. And since, then the brothers and sisters group have been sharing heart-warming moments every now and then, commenting on pictures, giving a shout-out and so forth.

Talking about Bobby Deol's work front, he has NBK109 with Nandamuri Balakrishna, Urvashi Rautela, Payal Rajput, Dulquer Salmaan and more. Bobby Kolli, that is, KS Ravindra will be directing the movie. On Sunny Deol's work front, he has Lahore, 1947, under Aamir Khan's production banner and Safar.