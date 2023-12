Bobby Deol is currently the hot favourite actor apart from Animal hunk Ranbir Kapoor and Dunki star Shah Rukh Khan. Animal is particularly ruling the box office. It has minted Rs 500 crores in 6 days of its release and it seems unstoppable. Animal has put Bobby Deol on a different tangent. His performance is being appreciated by one and all. The actor has now shared that he did not tell Sunny Deol, Dharmendra and his family members about Aashram. The actor also talked about Race 3 and Housefull 4.

Animal star Bobby Deol reveals he hid the fact that he was doing Aashram from his family

Bobby Deol tells an online entertainment news portal that he was very scared to take up the role of Baba Nirala in Prakash Jha's series Aashram. He wasn't scared that he won't be able to do what he wanted to do as an actor but he was scared that people might take him the wrong way. Bobby shares that it is a fight that every actor has to go through. He elaborates that an actor is not trying to promote or seed anything to the audience but they are just playing characters. Bobby Deol reveals when he started playing Baba Nirala, he did not reveal it to Dharmendra, Sunny Deol or even his mom, Prakash Kaur. He reveals they would have asked him to not take up the offer. Also Read - Animal: Ranbir Kapoor's costar Tripti Dimri reveals THIS superstar was her first crush

But Bobby was determined. He told his wife, Tanya, who was very supportive of his decision. Bobby heaped praises on Tanya, calling her his biggest support system. She knew exactly what he wanted to do and when he revealed all the things that his character did, Tanya was fine. Bobby then talked about the love he received for doing Baba Nirala. He revealed that Sunny Deol calls Aashram his Gadar on OTT. Also Read - Animal: Was Sara Ali Khan offered the role played by Tripti Dimri in the Ranbir Kapoor starrer?

Animal star Bobby Deol talks about being dissatisfied with Race 3 and Housefull 4

Bobby Deol shares that as an actor he was not satisfied with his roles in Race 3 and Housefull 4. However, the movie got him a new generation of audience. Some noticed him again and the newer generation also got to know who Bobby Deol is. Hence, it worked for him. Class of 83 turned the tide for him. People started believing in him and after that, Aashram happened.