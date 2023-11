Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor is busy promoting his upcoming action-thriller film Animal with Rashmika Mandanna. The actor appeared on the Indian Idol show and got overwhelmed after Mahesh Bhatt sent him a special message. The handsome actor Ranbir was surprised with a video from his father-in-law Mahesh Bhatt who was seen praising him for being the best father. The director called Ranbir the 'best father in the world'. BollywoodLife is now on WhatsApp. Click here to join for the latest Entertainment News. Also Read - Animal: Ranbir Kapoor film inspired by Akshay Kumar, Amitabh Bachchan's Waqt? Netizens point out similarities

Mahesh Bhatt praises Ranbir Kapoor

Mahesh Bhatt said that Alia is a miracle as he believes and said Ranbir is one of the best actors in the country. He also said that Ranbir is the world's best father. He appreciated him and said that when Ranbir sees Raha, he wishes everyone could see his eyes at that time. Ranbir's mother Neetu Kapoor said that, 'Aisa pyaar toh maa karti hai apni bachiyo se jo Ranbir karta hai Raha se'. Mahesh Bhatt said that he is proud to have Ranbir as his son-in-law. Also Read - Animal star Bobby Deol rejected these blockbusters that could have made him the biggest star in the industry

Watch Mahesh Bhatt's video

Mahesh Bhatt about Superstar Ranbir Kapoor ❤️

The way RK loves Raha has not been hidden from us ??

This phase is the best he could have wished for ?#RanbirKapoor #AnimalTheFilm #Animal pic.twitter.com/3YZvEzfLs7 — ranbir_ki_muskaan (@Ranbirian4ever) November 25, 2023

Ranbir got emotional at Mahesh Bhatt's words and said that he had never said such things about him in person. Ranbir also thanked Indian Idol for the video and said that he had passed by his father-in-law.

On the personal front, Ranbir and Alia welcomed Raha in November 2022. The couple has decided to not reveal their daughter's face in public. During promotions, Bobby Deol revealed that Ranbir video calls Raha and talks to her. He even said that since they started filming, Raha was born and now she is one year old. Ranbir also spoke about Raha and said that she is locking eyes and giving flying kisses.

On the work front, Ranbir's Animal will be released in theatres on December 1, 2023. Animal is directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga and will feature Bobby and Anil Kapoor along with Ranbir and Rashmika.